Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.17

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.17 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 7973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

