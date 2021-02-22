Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.93 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.08 million and a PE ratio of 257.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.82.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

