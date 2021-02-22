Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 546.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.10. 75,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,869. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82.

