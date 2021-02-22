Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,549. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $111.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

