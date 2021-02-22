Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 236,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. 57,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

