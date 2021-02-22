Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $71.81 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 15.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $71,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 12,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.