Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,125. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

