Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,084 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,321,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $54.82. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.