HARD Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.71 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $89.42 million and $22.71 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00490592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00086840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00058203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00497073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00072698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00027460 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.