Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 8,783,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,805,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403,986 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $5,068,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

