Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Hits $241.90 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Harmony has a total market cap of $241.90 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00737368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00061424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.79 or 0.04418448 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,254,049,854 coins and its circulating supply is 9,492,975,854 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

