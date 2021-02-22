Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.05

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 7298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $678.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.