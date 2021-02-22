Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.12

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 45946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,392,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 500,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

