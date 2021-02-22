Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.40 ($1.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.20 ($2.12).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

