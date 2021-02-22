Head-To-Head Comparison: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) vs. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 14.54% 5.25% 2.66% BlackRock TCP Capital 12.56% 11.83% 5.09%

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 2.26 $81.42 billion $9.78 25.05 BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 3.68 $30.58 million $1.61 7.73

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Berkshire Hathaway on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; and recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; and seamless pipes, fittings, downhole casing and tubing, and various mill forms. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and fractional aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

