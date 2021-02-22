Head-To-Head Comparison: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.73 -$23.95 million $0.05 70.40 Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 1.46 $67.93 million $7.60 3.25

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PHX Minerals and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Callon Petroleum 5 12 2 0 1.84

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential downside of 36.79%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $7.48, indicating a potential downside of 69.69%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36% Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07%

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

