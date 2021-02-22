Head to Head Contrast: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Cooper-Standard -12.80% -23.50% -6.52%

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.16 $313.00 million $3.86 1.74 Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.20 $67.53 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cooper-Standard has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 33.71%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

