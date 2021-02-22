Head to Head Review: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) versus Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Hutech21’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.65 $216.73 million $5.80 18.81 Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Hutech21.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and Hutech21, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hutech21 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.74%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Hutech21.

Volatility & Risk

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutech21 has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Hutech21’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18% Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Hutech21 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Hutech21

Hutech21 Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies cost-effective and advanced telecommunication, broadcasting coverage extension solutions for worldwide cellular operators and television broadcasters. The company was founded on May 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Rathwell, Canada.

