Head to Head Survey: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) vs. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Expedia Group and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 16 13 0 2.40 ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group presently has a consensus target price of $133.21, indicating a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than ModivCare.

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expedia Group and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.07 billion 1.86 $565.00 million $4.91 32.37 ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.56 $970,000.00 $1.65 100.93

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. Expedia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -30.64% -21.33% -3.99% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Summary

Expedia Group beats ModivCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel Websites; ebookers, a full-service travel brand; Hotwire, an online travel Website; Expedia Group Media Solutions that provides media partnerships and digital marketing solutions; trivago, an online hotel metasearch platform; and Expedia Local Expert, a provider of online and in-market concierge services, activities, experiences, and ground transportation. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations; and SilverRail, a provider of a rail retail and distribution platform connecting rail carriers and suppliers to online and offline travel distributors. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

