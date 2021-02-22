Head to Head Survey: Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 12.00 $10.20 million $0.04 850.75 Medallion Financial $152.95 million 1.13 -$1.76 million $0.06 116.50

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50% Medallion Financial -26.61% -12.12% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Medallion Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

