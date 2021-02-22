HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.75% of HealthEquity worth $254,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.92. 13,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,586.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

