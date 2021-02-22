HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0052 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $278,404.11 and approximately $3,496.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

