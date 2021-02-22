Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Down 5.7%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.05. 1,014,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,799,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
