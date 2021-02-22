HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $502.04 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $502.04 million and $86,188.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002622 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00035903 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006911 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010504 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

