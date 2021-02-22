HEIDI Hits Market Cap of $5,210.37 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $5,210.37 and $552.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

