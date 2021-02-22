Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEINY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,782. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

