Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HLIO stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Helios Technologies Company Profile
Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
