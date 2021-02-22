Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.33. 4,859,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 2,185,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.