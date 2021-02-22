Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.92 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $103.92 million and $223,697.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00379820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.