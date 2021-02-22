Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.12 ($0.08). 4,253,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,304,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.18 ($0.08).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. The company has a market cap of £26.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.30.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell BM/HSC transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody and CAR-T therapy for eliminating relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

