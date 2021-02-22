HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and $6,844.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,604.56 or 1.00196726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00136195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003612 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,734,197 coins and its circulating supply is 260,599,047 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

