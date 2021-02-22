Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 146,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.36. 538,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

