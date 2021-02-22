Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. 6,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

