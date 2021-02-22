Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $19.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 90,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 258,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $68.11. 44,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.