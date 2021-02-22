Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,012. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

