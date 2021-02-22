Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,703 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 6.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

