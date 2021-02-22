Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 240,358 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,358 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 2,877,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.