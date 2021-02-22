Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.