Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.89

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 657255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

