Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

