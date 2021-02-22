Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.51. 9,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

