Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading Up 7.3%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 764,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 400,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $414.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

