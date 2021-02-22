Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.68

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 480924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 459,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.