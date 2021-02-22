HighCape Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPA) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.71. 2,956,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,450,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPA)

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

