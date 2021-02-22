Hikari Tsushin Inc. Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000. China Mobile makes up 1.0% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

