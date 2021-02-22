Hikari Tsushin Inc. Purchases 35,850 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.0% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,044,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after buying an additional 777,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

