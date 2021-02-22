Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.24

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 3390144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.88.

Get Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) alerts:

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.