Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HGV opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

