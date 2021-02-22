Hive (HIVE) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Hive has a total market cap of $108.60 million and $7.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00031440 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,706,454 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

