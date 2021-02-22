HNI (HNI) to Release Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI opened at $34.29 on Monday. HNI has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

